Doug Bracewell: New Zealand fast bowler pleads guilty to drink-driving
New Zealand fast bowler Doug Bracewell has said he is "deeply embarrassed" after pleading guilty to drink-driving.
It is the latest incident to mar the career of the 26-year-old, who has played 27 Tests and 14 one-day internationals, since his 2011 debut.
Bracewell was more than three times over the legal limit when stopped in Hastings on North Island on 18 March.
"I made a massive mistake by driving that evening and apologise unreservedly for my actions," said Bracewell.
Bracewell, who appeared at Hastings District Court on Thursday, will be sentenced next month.
He had an alcohol reading of 783 micrograms per litre of breath; New Zealand's legal limit is 250 micrograms.
New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said the governing body takes a "dim view" of drink-driving and would discuss their own punishment after the court proceedings had ended.
Bracewell has had a chequered career:
- Bracewell and Jesse Ryder were suspended for a match in 2012 after an altercation in bar while drinking, following a one-day international against South Africa.
- In 2013, he missed the Test series against England after cutting a foot when he stood on broken glass while cleaning up after a party at his house.
- He was suspended for one Test in 2014 after going on a drinking session with Ryder, during which he broke a bone in a foot.