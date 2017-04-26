BBC Sport - Ireland hope for Test cricket green light from key ICC board meeting
Ireland hope for Test green light from ICC
- From the section Cricket
Ireland will edge closer to Test status on Thursday if the International Cricket Council board accepts a proposal formulated in February.
Two months ago, the ICC's board agreed in principle to grant full-member status to Ireland and Afghanistan but this has to be signed off on Thursday before for final ratification at the world governing body's AGM in June.
Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom says a decision to grant Test status would be "transformational" for the sport in the country.
