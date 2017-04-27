Test Match Special is 60 years old - Send us your memories

Many famous voices have been heard on TMS over the years, including that of Stephen Fry

Test Match Special is 60 years old this summer and we want you to get involved in the diamond anniversary celebrations.

We want to hear why the programme is important to you and we'd like your stories of what you were doing when you were listening to those special moments that have happened on the field and in the commentary box over our 60 years.

TMS commentator John Arlott, left, and summariser Fred Trueman look on from the commentary box during a 1979 Cricket World Cup match at Trent Bridge

Were you secretly listening to TMS when you shouldn't have been? At a wedding, or during an exam?

Perhaps you gave birth to the sound of Aggers and Boycott?

What's the most remote location you've listened to TMS in?

Henry 'Blowers' Blofeld on TMS duty in 1979

Did you become hooked on cricket because of Arlott, Johnners or Cozier?

Or were you with us back in May 1957 when we first came on the air as Test Match Special?

Please get involved. It is your show.

Send us an e-mail to tms@bbc.co.uk, with 'TMS at 60' in the subject line, with your memories.