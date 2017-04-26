Zafar Ansari: Surrey all-rounder retires aged 25

Surrey and England all-rounder Zafar Ansari has retired from cricket at the age of 25, saying he has "other ambitions that I want to fulfil".

Ansari made his Test debut for England in October, against Bangladesh before playing two Tests against India.

The left-arm spinner has played 71 first-class matches.

"After seven years as a professional cricketer and almost two decades in total playing, I have decided to bring my cricket career to an end," he said.

He added: "While the timing may come as a surprise, I have always maintained that cricket was just one part of my life and that I have other ambitions that I want to fulfil.

"With that in mind, I am now exploring another career, potentially in law, and to achieve this I have to begin the process now."

