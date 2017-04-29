One-Day Cup: Joe Root steers Yorkshire to seven-wicket victory at Nottingham

England captain Joe Root was up against his brother Billy in the One-Day Cup match at Trent Bridge

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Nottinghamshire 185 (40.5 overs): Taylor 60, Wessels 41, Lumb 35, Bresnan 3-22 Yorkshire 191-3 (32.4 overs): Root 75*, Handscomb 46, Lyth 35 Yorkshire (2 pts) beat Nottinghamshire by seven wickets Match scorecard

England captain Joe Root hit a six off his younger brother Billy to win the match as Yorkshire began their One-Day Cup campaign by beating Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Notts were always up against it after being bowled out for 185 on home soil.

Australian batsman Pete Handscomb then aided Root - who finished unbeaten on 75 - as the Tykes got home on 191-3.

It was a second group defeat in as many games for Notts after losing to Worcestershire at New Road on Thursday.

After hitting seven fours, Root even finished the game in style with a maximum as Yorkshire won with more than 17 overs to spare.