One-Day Cup: Joe Root steers Yorkshire to seven-wicket victory at Nottingham
-
- From the section Counties
|Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge
|Nottinghamshire 185 (40.5 overs): Taylor 60, Wessels 41, Lumb 35, Bresnan 3-22
|Yorkshire 191-3 (32.4 overs): Root 75*, Handscomb 46, Lyth 35
|Yorkshire (2 pts) beat Nottinghamshire by seven wickets
|Match scorecard
England captain Joe Root hit a six off his younger brother Billy to win the match as Yorkshire began their One-Day Cup campaign by beating Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.
Notts were always up against it after being bowled out for 185 on home soil.
Australian batsman Pete Handscomb then aided Root - who finished unbeaten on 75 - as the Tykes got home on 191-3.
It was a second group defeat in as many games for Notts after losing to Worcestershire at New Road on Thursday.
After hitting seven fours, Root even finished the game in style with a maximum as Yorkshire won with more than 17 overs to spare.