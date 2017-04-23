Younus Khan becomes first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs

Younus Khan (left) will retire after the three-match series in the Caribbean

Younus Khan became the first Pakistan player to score 10,000 Test runs, reaching the landmark shortly after tea on the third day of the first Test against West Indies in Jamaica.

The 39-year-old is the 13th batsman to break the 10,000-run barrier.

Younus, playing his 116th Test, will retire from internationals after the three-match series in the Caribbean, having made his debut in 2000.

He has 32 Test centuries with a highest score of 313 against Sri Lanka in 2009.

He secured his place in the record books with a sweep for four off spinner Roston Chase from the second ball after the interval at Sabina Park, having started the day requiring just 23 runs to reach his target.