IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders

Woakes now has 10 wickets in the 2017 IPL season

Indian Premier League, Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders: 131 (19.3 overs): Narine 34, Woakes 18, Chahal 3-16 Royal Challengers Bangalore: 49 (9.4 overs): Jahdav 9, Coulter-Nile 3-21, Woakes 3-6, De Grandhomme 3-4 Kolkata Knight Riders won by 82 runs Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday - the lowest total in Indian Premier League history.

The previous IPL low was 58, scored by Rajasthan Royals against Bangalore in 2009.

England paceman Chris Woakes was among the wickets for Kolkata, taking 3-6 in two overs, while no Bangalore batsman reached double figures.

The collapse gave Kolkata victory by 82 runs.

Bangalore have a star-studded batting line-up featuring the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and India captain Virat Kohli, as well as England bowler Tymal Mills.

However, they have won only two of seven games in the IPL this season and are bottom of the table.