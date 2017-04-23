IPL: Royal Challengers Bangalore bowled out for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders

Chris Woakes
Woakes now has 10 wickets in the 2017 IPL season
Indian Premier League, Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders: 131 (19.3 overs): Narine 34, Woakes 18, Chahal 3-16
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 49 (9.4 overs): Jahdav 9, Coulter-Nile 3-21, Woakes 3-6, De Grandhomme 3-4
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 82 runs
Scorecard

Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out for 49 by Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday - the lowest total in Indian Premier League history.

The previous IPL low was 58, scored by Rajasthan Royals against Bangalore in 2009.

England paceman Chris Woakes was among the wickets for Kolkata, taking 3-6 in two overs, while no Bangalore batsman reached double figures.

The collapse gave Kolkata victory by 82 runs.

Bangalore have a star-studded batting line-up featuring the likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers and India captain Virat Kohli, as well as England bowler Tymal Mills.

However, they have won only two of seven games in the IPL this season and are bottom of the table.

Vaughan
Former England captain Michael Vaughan was not impressed with Bangalore's display

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little Strikers

Little Strikers U5s Football Coaching sessions
Girl with tennis racquet

Tennis Coaching For All

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired