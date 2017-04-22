Nottinghamshire v Sussex: Visitors lose 17 wickets in the day to suffer innings defeat

James Pattinson has taken 12 wickets at an average of 11.58 this season

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 447: Wessels 202*, Broad 57; Magoffin 5-51 Sussex 155: Pattinson 4-22 & 204: Nash 53; Pattinson 3-33, Broad 3-40, Fletcher 3-43 Nottinghamshire (22 pts) beat Sussex (3 pts) by an innings and 88 runs Match scorecard

Sussex lost 17 wickets on day two against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge to lose by an innings and 88 runs.

Resuming on 11-3, Sussex wickets fell at regular intervals as Notts' seam attack dominated, with James Pattinson (4-22) the pick of the bowlers.

Jofra Archer made 40, but the visitors were all out for 155, and were asked to follow on, trailing by 292 runs.

Chris Nash (53) and Archer (47) did offer resistance before Sussex were eventually bowled out again for 204.

Australia international Pattinson (3-33) again impressed with the ball, for a seven-wicket match haul, while England's Stuart Broad (3-40) and Luke Fletcher (3-43) helped add to Sussex's misery.

A third straight victory maintains Nottinghamshire's perfect record since being relegated to Division Two at the end of last season.

Sussex, meanwhile, have lost both their opening two games of the season - and they are yet to reach 300 runs in an innings.