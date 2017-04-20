Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler hits 77 as Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab

Jos Buttler's previous highest score in T20 cricket was an unbeaten 73 against Sri Lanka in 2016

Indian Premier League, Indore Kings XI Punjab 198-4 (20 overs): Amla 106 not out, Maxwell 40, McClenaghan 2-46 Mumbai Indians 199-2 (15.3 overs): Buttler 77, Rana 62 not out, M Sharma 1-29 Mumbai Indians won by eight wickets Scorecard

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler hit his highest Twenty20 score as Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets in the Indian Premier League.

An unbeaten 106 by South Africa's Hashim Amla helped Kings XI post 198-4.

However, Buttler and fellow opener Parthiv Patel added 85 in the first 5.5 overs of the Mumbai run chase.

Buttler reached his half-century from 24 deliveries and smashed 77 from 37 balls - including five sixes and seven fours - to set up an eight-wicket win.

Amla cleared the ropes six times in making his maiden T20 century, and was well supported by Australian Glenn Maxwell's 18-ball 40 as they looked to have put Kings XI in a commanding position.

But some brutal hitting allowed Lancashire's Buttler to compile his maiden IPL fifty, sharing big partnerships with Patel (81) and Nitish Rana (62 not out from 34 balls) as Mumbai secured victory.