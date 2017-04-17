County Championship: Yorkshire wrap up innings victory over Warwickshire

Adil Rashid will be hoping to add to his 10 England Test caps this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston: Warwickshire 178 & 115: Patel 49 not out; Coad 5-50 Yorkshire 381: Handscomb 75, Bresnan 61; Wright 2-50 Yorkshire (23 pts) beat Warwickshire (2 pts) by an innings and 88 runs Scorecard

Warwickshire's Jeetan Patel missed out on a half-century as Yorkshire wrapped up victory by an innings and 88 runs on the final morning at Edgbaston.

He was left high and dry on 49 not out when England spinner Adil Rashid (2-7) bowled Oliver Hannon-Dalby through his legs in the eighth over of play.

Resuming on 85-9, Warwickshire's last-wicket pair managed to add 30 to the total and kept Ben Coad at bay.

But the paceman finished with 5-50 for final match figures of 10-102.

The 23-year-old from Harrogate has now taken 18 wickets in two County Championship matches so far this summer and his efforts went a long way to enabling Yorkshire to wipe out the memory of last week's defeat by Hampshire.

Their victory put the 2014-2015 champions temporarily on top of the Division One table, with Warwickshire at the bottom having mustered only three points from back-to-back defeats.

After Patel survived a confident lbw appeal in Rashid's opening over, he at least gave them the consolation of reaching three figures with a lofted off-drive down the ground off Coad.

And the New Zealander, who has two first-class centuries to his credit, also lifted Rashid for six before the end finally came.