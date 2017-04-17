Northamptonshire v Derbyshire: Away side win despite Reece/Godleman record stand

Billy Godleman's century was his 13th in first-class cricket

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day four): Derbyshire 281 & 351-1 dec: Reece 168, Godleman 156 not out Northamptonshire 307 & 330-7: Levi 99, Newton 98; Mendis 3-84 Northants (22 pts) beat Derbyshire (5 pts) by three wickets Scorecard

Luis Reece and Billy Godleman broke the Derbyshire first-wicket stand record but ended up on the losing side in a thrilling finish against Northants.

Home wicket-keeper Adam Rossington was among 10 bowlers used as the pair put on 333 en route to a declaration.

Reece became Rob Newton's maiden first-class victim for 168, but Godleman was unbeaten on 156 not out in their 351-1.

Richard Levi (99) and Newton (98) fell short of centuries, but Northants reached 330-7 with one ball to spare.

Rory Kleinveldt sealed the victory with a six over extra cover off fellow South African Daryl Smith after the visitors had been set a target of 326 from 65 overs by Godleman's declaration.

It was largely easy pickings for the Derbyshire openers earlier in the day, as Reece reached his first hundred for the county off 192 balls and Godleman followed suit from 203.

The cruised past the county's previous first-wicket record of 322, set by Harry Storer and Joseph Bowden against Essex in 1929.

And when Northants lost Ben Duckett and Alex Wakely in the same over, it looked like Derbyshire were the more likely winners.

Newton, though, hit a six and 14 fours and Levi smashed four sixes in his 79-balls innings before both were caught behind off Jeevan Mendis (3-84). but Kleinveldt finished the job in style.