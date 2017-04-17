Durham v Nottinghamshire: Keaton Jennings ton in vain as visitors win

Keaton Jennings faced 207 of the 445 balls delivered in Durham's second innings to score a 14th first-class century

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day four): Durham 162 & 250: Jennings 102*; Ball 3-80 Nottinghamshire 305 & 110-1: Smith 60*, Libby 39 Durham 3 pts, Nottinghamshire 22 pts Nottinghamshire won by nine wickets Scorecard

Notts wrapped up a second Championship win of the season, despite 102 not out by Durham's Keaton Jennings.

England batsman Jennings put on 45 with Mark Wood and reached three figures from 202 balls with 16 fours.

But they were all out for 250, setting Notts just 108 to win, and openers Greg Smith (60 not out) and Jake Libby (39) scored at over five runs per over.

Libby fell to Paul Coughlin, but they reached 110-1 in just 29.2 overs to go top of the Division Two table.

Durham's first home defeat in the Championship since 2015 - a run of 11 games - strengthens Nottinghamshire's status as favourites for the Division Two title.

Without rested England bowler Stuart Broad, seamers Jake Ball, James Pattinson, Luke Fletcher and Harry Gurney shared all 20 wickets to make it consecutive maximum bonus point wins, following the opening round victory over Leicestershire.

They were unable to prevent a ninth century in the last year for Jennings though, with the 24-year-old batting through the entire second innings to reach three figures shortly after Wood was caught at mid-wicket for 21.

In response, Smith and Libby moved the score along briskly and although Libby was bowled by Coughlin, Samit Patel (10) arrived to help complete the chase.