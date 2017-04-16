Gloucestershire v Leicestershire: Foxes lose 14 wickets to slip to another resounding loss

Liam Norwell
Gloucestershire seamer Liam Norwell returned match figures of 10-99
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day three):
Gloucestershire 466-8 dec: Tavare 101, Van Buuren 79; Griffiths 4-101
Leicestershire 259 & 201: Eckersley 85; Norwell 5-33
Gloucestershire 22 pts, Leicestershire 3 pts
Gloucestershire won by an innings and six runs
Leicestershire slipped to a second County Championship defeat of the season as Gloucestershire took 14 wickets to complete a resounding win.

Resuming on 165-6, 299 behind, Ned Eckersley (88) and Richard Jones (23) helped Leicestershire reach 259.

Following on, they made a poor start, with Liam Norwell (5-33) and David Payne (3-50) reducing them to 51-5 before Eckersley (85) again top-scored.

He could not prevent an innings and six runs defeat as they were out for 201.

It is second time Leicestershire have failed to take a Division Two game into the fourth day this season, after suffering a similar defeat by Nottinghamshire last week.

And they were outplayed once again, losing their first three wickets inside the first eight overs in both innings to effectively end their chances after Will Tavare's century helped Gloucestershire set an imposing total.

Eckersley batted well, receiving support from Ben Raine (42) and Clint McKay (29) in the second innings, but with Colin Ackermann unable to bat due to injury, his wicket - Norwell's 10th of the match - ensured a second demoralising defeat inside a week.

