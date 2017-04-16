Glamorgan thrashed inside three days by Worcestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day three): Glamorgan 207 & 223 Worcestershire 403 & 28-2 Worcestershire won by eight wickets Scorecard

A career-best performance from Josh Tongue saw Worcestershire defeat Glamorgan by eight wickets.

Glamorgan were only three down overnight but collapsed, with Tongue taking 5-45 as they were all out for 223, setting the visitors a meagre 28.

Openers Daryl Mitchell and Brett D'Oliveira fell cheaply, but Thomas Fell's 15 not out saw Worcester home.

Glamorgan were beaten in under two-and-a-half days after failing to last two days in their opener with Northants.

