Glamorgan thrashed inside three days by Worcestershire
-
|Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day three):
|Glamorgan 207 & 223
|Worcestershire 403 & 28-2
|Worcestershire won by eight wickets
|Scorecard
A career-best performance from Josh Tongue saw Worcestershire defeat Glamorgan by eight wickets.
Glamorgan were only three down overnight but collapsed, with Tongue taking 5-45 as they were all out for 223, setting the visitors a meagre 28.
Openers Daryl Mitchell and Brett D'Oliveira fell cheaply, but Thomas Fell's 15 not out saw Worcester home.
Glamorgan were beaten in under two-and-a-half days after failing to last two days in their opener with Northants.
