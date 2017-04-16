Derbyshire v Northants: Luis Reece & Billy Godleman give hosts control

Billy Godleman
Billy Godleman's opening stand with Luis Reece has steadied Derbyshire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day three):
Derbyshire 281 & 142-0: Reece 69 not out, Godleman 63 not out
Northamptonshire 307: Holden 76, Duckett 53; Davis 4-60
Derbyshire 5 pts, Northants 6 pts
Northants lead by 116 runs
Derbyshire openers Luis Reece and Billy Godleman hit unbeaten half-centuries as the hosts assumed control at home against Northants on day three.

Max Holden made a career-best 76 before being dismissed as the visitors were all out for 307 before lunch.

The hosts started slowly during a rain-affected afternoon, which saw Northants seamer Ben Sanderson limp off.

Godleman (69) and Reece (63) stood firm to build a lead of 116 runs as they closed on 142-0.

The Derbyshire openers have been patient, facing 152 and 162 balls respectively as they have taken the sting out of their opponents, and as a lack of swing deterred the visitors.

The home side may be tempted to offer Northants a run-chase tomorrow in an attempt to avoid what otherwise appears to be heading for a draw.

