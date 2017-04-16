Durham v Nottinghamshire: Rain halts away side's bowlers on day three

Durham opener Keaton Jennings faced 163 balls and struck 14 fours in his unbeaten 82

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day three): Durham 162 & 201-7: Jennings 82*, Collingwood 40; Ball 3-70 Nottinghamshire 305: Fletcher 92, Pattinson 59; Rushworth 4-54 Durham 3 pts, Nottinghamshire 6 pts Durham lead by 58 runs Scorecard

Keaton Jennings ended day three 82 not out as rain halted Nottinghamshire's momentum against Durham.

Durham began the day on 162-5 and lost Ryan Pringle to the fifth ball of the day, England bowler Jake Ball (3-70) clattering his stumps with a yorker.

Stuart Poynter was bowled by Harry Gurney before rain forced an early lunch for Jennings and Mark Wood.

Rain never relented and play was called off at 17:15 BST, leaving Durham 58 runs ahead with three wickets in hand.

The weather allowed just 11.3 overs to be bowled on day three at the Riverside, preventing Nottinghamshire's seamers from giving their batsmen a chance of wrapping up a second win in the County Championship.

Overall, 113 overs have been lost so far and with rain forecast for Monday afternoon, the away side may need to move swiftly on the final day if they are to complete a victory.

Alongside the weather, Jennings, who will be looking to complete his 14th first-class century, will be their biggest challenge in doing so.