Surrey v Lancashire: Stephen Parry and Simon Kerrigan put hosts to sword

Stephen Parry has a bowling average of 16 in his first two Championship matches

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three): Lancashire 470: Chanderpaul 182, Clark 140, Footitt 5-118 Surrey 319 & 55-1: Burns 91 not out, Sangakkara 43, Parry 3-31 Surrey 4 pts, Lancashire 8 pts Surrey trail by 96 runs Scorecard

A collapse at the hands of Lancashire's spinners forced Surrey to follow on at The Oval on day three in Division One.

Resuming 358 behind on 112-2, Rory Burns (91) and Kumar Sangakkara (43) helped Surrey reach 220-4 at lunch.

But Stephen Parry (3-31) and Simon Kerrigan (2-35) tore up the middle order and, despite some resistance from Gareth Batty (33) and Tom Curran (33), Surrey could only muster 319.

The hosts closed the day trailing by 96 on 55-1, Burns the man to fall.

The day had begun well for Surrey with Burns and Sangakkara patiently building, helping the former hit his second half century of the season in only his second match.

However, Burns was caught behind off a wicked ball from seamer Kyle Jarvis and Sangakkara was then caught off Parry.

After lunch Kerrigan, on the ground where he made his solitary England Test appearance to date, bowled Ben Foakes and Zafar Ansari for single figures for his first County Championship wickets of the season.

A mix-up between Dominic Sibley and Ansari had earlier seen the former run out, and a change of tact from Lancashire gave seamer Ryan McLaren a wicket, caught by Kerrigan.

Parry then came in to mop up the final two wickets of the day and, despite fading light, Lancashire enforced the follow on, giving Kerrigan the chance for one more wicket as Burns nicked behind.