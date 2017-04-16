Warwickshire v Yorkshire: Ben Coad bowls visitors to brink of big win

Ben Coad has bettered his figures of 5-52 in the first innings, with figures of 5-27

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three): Warwickshire 178 & 85-9: Patel 30 not out; Coad 5-27 Yorkshire 381: Handscomb 75, Bresnan 61; Wright 2-50 Warwickshire 2 pts, Yorkshire 7 pts Yorkshire lead by 118 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire need one wicket to inflict another heavy defeat on Warwickshire after pace bowler Ben Coad's maiden 10-wicket haul on day three at Edgbaston.

The Bears are 85-9, still 123 behind Yorkshire's 381, after Coad and David Willey reduced them to 7-5.

A rain delay looked to have ended the day, but when play resumed Coad removed William Porterfield to allow Yorkshire to take the extra half-hour.

In poor light Yorkshire could only bowl spin and must wait for their first win.

It will be a second innings defeat in as many weeks for Warwickshire, who were crushed at Surrey on the opening weekend.

Bowled out for 91 and 178 this term, their top order was decimated as Coad and Willey exploited grey, damp conditions with relentless accuracy and hostility.

Both men swung the ball while 23-year-old Coad, playing only his fifth first-class match, found both extra bounce and movement off the seam.

It was Willey who struck first, having Alex Mellor caught at first slip by Tim Bresnan and then, from the next delivery, pinning Jonathan Trott lbw.

Coad found bite to take the shoulder of Ian Bell's bat and, in the space of three deliveries bowled a shotless Sam Hain and trapped Tim Ambrose leg before. Of the first five wickets to fall, no batsman made more than one.

Warwickshire were six down when play stopped for two hours, with 10.2 overs scheduled when it resumed.

Keith Barker edged Steven Patterson behind and, when Coad had Porterfield held at first slip, he had his second five-wicket haul in the match, his 18th scalp of the season and Yorkshire were permitted extra time to force victory.

But with the gloom closing in and Jeetan Patel holding firm, the Tykes were forced to bowl spin pair Adil Rashid and Adam Lyth.

Though Rashid bowled Chris Wright, last man Oliver Hannon-Dalby hung around long enough for the light to end the day.