Hampshire v Middlesex: Carberry and Rossouw fall short as Hants enjoy good day

Rilee Rossouw fell one run short of a maiden County Championship century for Hampshire

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three): Middlesex 356 & 111-4: Eskinazi 45; Abbott 3-24 Hampshire 438: Rossouw 99, Carberry 98; Malan 2-19 Hampshire 5 pts, Middlesex 5 pts Middlesex lead by 29 runs Scorecard

Hampshire's Michael Carberry and Rilee Rossouw fell short of tons as Middlesex ended day three 29 runs ahead.

Beginning on 209-4, the hosts lost Carberry on 98 as he edged behind, before Kyle Abbott (56) and Gareth Berg (43) added valuable runs with Rossouw.

The South African, batting with a finger injury, hit 15 fours and a six before he ran himself out on 99.

Abbott then took 3-24, as Middlesex reached 111-4 at stumps with Adam Voges (29) and Steven Finn (6) unbeaten.

Carberry began the day on 82 looking for his first County Championship century since returning from cancer treatment, but he fell two runs short when Tim Murtagh had him caught by wicketkeeper John Simpson.

Abbott, who benefitted from two dropped catches, carried on, reaching a fifth first-class half-century before Ollie Rayner held on at slip to give Toby Roland-Jones (2-86) the breakthrough.

Roland-Jones dismissed Lewis McManus quickly, but Rossouw found a willing partner in Berg, with the duo putting on 86 runs for the eighth wicket.

After Brad Wheal was dismissed, Rossouw attempted a risky two to complete a maiden County Championship century, only to come up marginally short and end Hampshire's innings with a lead of 82 runs.

Middlesex's second innings struggled to get going, with Abbott having the away side's top three of Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins and Stevie Eskinazi (45) caught behind the wicket, while Wheal bowled Dawid Malan.

Nightwatchman Finn joined Voges to see out the closing overs, but after an opening round away win over Yorkshire, and with Abbott on-song, Hampshire will be confident of forcing a result on the final day.