Durham v Nottinghamshire: Luke Fletcher's 92 puts visitors in command

Luke Fletcher ended day two with figures of 1-32 in Durham's second innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day two): Durham 162 & 162-5: Jennings 62*, Collingwood 40; Pattinson 2-24 Nottinghamshire 305: Fletcher 92, Pattinson 59; Rushworth 4-54 Durham 3 pts, Nottinghamshire 6 pts Durham lead by 19 runs Scorecard

Luke Fletcher equalled his career-best of 92 and took a wicket in Durham's second innings as Notts seized control on day two at the Riverside.

Fletcher, in at number six as a nightwatchman, helped his side from their overnight 96-4 to 305 all out.

He was run out just short of a maiden first-class century, slipping after been sent back by James Pattinson (59).

Durham reached 162-5 at the close, leading by 19 runs, but with opener Keaton Jennings unbeaten on 62.

Much will depend on England Test batsman Jennings if the hosts, who began the season on minus 48 points because of last season's financial issues, are to start 2017 with a positive result.

The match was turned in Notts' favour by an eighth-wicket partnership of 108 between Fletcher and Australia pace bowler Pattinson, who made a career-best 89 not out in the win at Leicestershire in their first match of the season.

Jake Ball (2-46) made early inroads with the ball before Pattinson (2-24) broke a fourth-wicket stand of 71 between Jennings and Paul Collingwood (40) when the latter edged to Riki Wessels, who took a stunning high catch at first slip.