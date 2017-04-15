Gloucestershire v Leicestershire: Will Tavare completes century as visitors toil

Mark Pettini's half-century has done little to ease pressure on Leicestershire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day two): Gloucestershire 466-8 dec: Tavare 101, Van Buuren 79; Griffiths 4-101 Leicestershire 165-6: Pettini 54; Payne 2-38, Norwell 2-41 Gloucestershire 5 pts, Leicestershire 1 pt Scorecard

Will Tavare made a patient 101 as Gloucestershire built a strong position on day two against Leicestershire.

Tavare's innings was ended by Gavin Griffiths (4-101), but Phil Mustard (72), Jack Taylor and David Payne (54no) helped boost the total.

They declared on 466-8 and David Payne and Luke Norwell then took two wickets each to pile on the pressure.

Colin Ackermann retired hurt because of a hand injury as Leicestershire reached the close on 165-6.

After slumping to 14-3, with Neil Dexter going for a third-ball duck, they staged a partial recovery as Mark Pettini (54) and Mark Cosgrove (48) added 102.

Both departed before the close, along with Ben Raine, who was caught behind off Craig Miles.

Earlier, Tavare achieved his fifth first-class ton in slightly over six hours, facing 272 balls before losing his middle stump.