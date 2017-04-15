Derbyshire v Northants: Ben Duckett & Max Holden shine at Derby

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day two):
Derbyshire 281: Wilson 72, Buck 5-68
Northamptonshire 291-9: Holden 68*, Duckett 53; Davis 4-55
Derbyshire 5 pts, Northants 5 pts
Northants lead by 10 runs
England batsman Ben Duckett made a half-century for Northants, before his side recovered from a first innings collapse against Derbyshire.

A maiden five-wicket haul by Nathan Buck (5-68) had rounded off the hosts' innings for 281 early on day two.

Northants openers Duckett (53) and Rob Newton (50) put on 101 before Derbyshire seamer Will Davis (4-55) helped reduce the visitors to 171-8.

A half-century stand by Max Holden (68) and Buck (43) saw them close on 291-9.

Buck eventually fell lbw to Jeevan Mendis but Holden, on loan from Middlesex, remained at the crease at the close and registered his second career half-century in only his third match to give Northants a lead of 10 runs.

