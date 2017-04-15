Warwickshire v Yorkshire: Peter Handscomb and Tim Bresnan put visitors in charge

Tim Bresnan hit 12 fours on his way to a score of 61

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two): Warwickshire 178: Barker 50; Coad 5-52 Yorkshire 295-6: Handscomb 75, Bresnan 61; Wright 2-50 Warwickshire 0 pts, Yorkshire 3 pts Scorecard

Yorkshire built a healthy lead over Warwickshire on day two of their County Championship Division One game.

The visitors moved to 295-6, an advantage of 117 runs, with Peter Handscomb making 75 and Tim Bresnan 61.

Warwickshire, 152-8 after a rain-shortened first day, were earlier bowled out for 178.

Keith Barker was the last man out for 50, while Yorkshire seamer Ben Coad completed his second five-wicket haul of the season.

Coad, 23 and playing his fifth first-class match, bowled Chris Wright to follow 6-37 against Hampshire with figures of 5-52.

On a surface that is even-paced and only showed signs of extra bounce later in the day, Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth was caught down then leg side off Wright early in their reply.

But any hope that Warwickshire had of further inroads was snuffed out by a stand of 88 between Alex Lees and Handscomb, the Australian strong through the off side in his maiden half-century for the Tykes.

Wright, curiously unused for 35 overs, returned to bowl Handscomb, with the Bears whole-heartedly persisting to chip away at a Yorkshire top-order that failed to capitalise on a number of starts.

Lees made 36 before edging Barker to second slip, Gary Ballance nicked Oliver Hannon-Dalby behind for 22 and Jack Leaning fell to accurate off-spinner Jeetan Patel for 40.

When Bresnan was joined by Adil Rashid, Yorkshire attacked the second new ball, a sixth-wicket partnership of 54 coming in less than 11 overs.

But Bresnan was adjudged lbw to Barker, the left-armer who swung the ball throughout the day, leaving Rashid and Andrew Hodd to play for the close.

The rain that blighted Friday is forecast for Sunday, but Yorkshire already have a lead large enough to heap pressure on a Bears batting line-up that has made a poor start to the season.