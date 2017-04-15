Surrey v Lancashire: Shiv Chanderpaul hits Championship century for visitors

Shiv Chanderpaul has now hit 74 first-class centuries

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day two): Lancashire 470: Chanderpaul 182, Clark 140, Footitt 5-118 Surrey 112-2: Burns 48 not out, Stoneman 40 Surrey 2 pts, Lancashire 4 pts Surrey trail by 358 runs Scorecard

Shiv Chanderpaul became the oldest player to score a first-class century for more than 20 years as Lancashire made 470 on day two against Surrey.

The former West Indies Test batsman, aged 42 and 240 days, hit two sixes and 21 fours in his 182 at The Oval.

Overnight partner Jordan Clark departed for 140 after their stand reached 243.

Paceman Mark Footitt claimed 5-118 for the home side, who lost Scott Borthwick to the final ball of the day to close on 112-2, 358 behind.

Resuming on 294-6, Chanderpaul and Clark stayed together for another 24 overs before the latter was adjudged to have edged to Rory Burns at slip as he tried to sweep spinner Gareth Batty.

Left-hander Chanderpaul had earlier tucked Footitt away for two runs to reach three figures and he continued batting serenely through the afternoon session.

Footitt removed Stephen Parry and Kyle Jarvis in the space of three balls, with the help of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, and Chanderpaul was finally removed when he was caught off Batty.

After winning their opening game against Warwickshire, Surrey also made the most of a good strip at the start of their reply, with Stoneman and Burns adding 67.

Stoneman then fell lbw to Clark for 40, and although Burns survived to stumps on 48, Borthwick's exit - caught behind off Jarvis for 19 - was a disappointing ending for Surrey.