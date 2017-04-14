Mohammad Shahzad: Afghanistan wicketkeeper tests positive for clenbuterol

Mohammad Shahzad has scored four one-day international hundreds

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad will be provisionally suspended by the International Cricket Council after failing a drugs test.

A sample taken at an out-of-competition test in January was found to contain anabolic agent clenbuterol.

Shahzad, 29, will be provisionally suspended from 26 April - unless he challenges the decision - pending the outcome of the disciplinary process.

His 116 internationals are split evenly between ODIs and Twenty20 matches.

Shahzad is Afghanistan's leading run scorer in T20s and holds their record score in both ODIs and T20s.

Clenbuterol is used to treat asthma but can also help build lean muscle mass and burn off fat.