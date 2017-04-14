BBC Sport - Tom Abell: Did a hockey match save new Somerset captain's career?

Abell's route to the Somerset captaincy

  • From the section Cricket

BBC Points West looks at Tom Abell's journey from Taunton-school record-breaker to being Somerset's new four-day captain.

The county's former head of youth cricket, Pete Sanderson, reveals how close they came to letting Abell go before a game of hockey changed their mind.

Abell, 23, will lead Somerset for the first time in the County Championship when they face Essex at home in their opening match of the Division One season on Friday.

He was named as Somerset's new skipper in December, replacing former Australia opener Chris Rogers, who retired in 2016, after a second-placed finish last term.

Top videos

Video

Abell's route to the Somerset captaincy

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Jason considering retirement - Laura Kenny

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'Shut your eyes & mean it' - strangest pre-match ritual ever?

Video

O'Sullivan's record clearance - 20 years on

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Dan Walker meets Didier Drogba

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Sky's Thomas on Giro, Wiggins and TUEs

  • From the section Wales
Video

Former boss Klopp was 'scared' for Dortmund players

Video

Dele deserved main award nomination - Pochettino

Video

Keirin king! From horror injury to world title

  • From the section Cycling
Video

GB's Latham claims world scratch bronze

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'I felt so sorry for Stevie' - Torres recalls THAT slip

Video

Watch this week's best BBL plays

Video

'Maybe Drogba can tell me' - Koeman on Lukaku's future

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Easter Camp - Bakewell
Kings Camps

Bath - Easter Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired