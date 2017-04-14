BBC Sport - Tom Abell: Did a hockey match save new Somerset captain's career?
Abell's route to the Somerset captaincy
- From the section Cricket
BBC Points West looks at Tom Abell's journey from Taunton-school record-breaker to being Somerset's new four-day captain.
The county's former head of youth cricket, Pete Sanderson, reveals how close they came to letting Abell go before a game of hockey changed their mind.
Abell, 23, will lead Somerset for the first time in the County Championship when they face Essex at home in their opening match of the Division One season on Friday.
He was named as Somerset's new skipper in December, replacing former Australia opener Chris Rogers, who retired in 2016, after a second-placed finish last term.
