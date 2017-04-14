Colin Ingram: South African batsman defends Glamorgan recruitment policy

Colin Ingram was Glamorgan's player of the season in 2016

Glamorgan's South African batsman Colin Ingram defended his side after Worcestershire coach Steve Rhodes criticised the influx of overseas-born players at the Welsh county.

Five players born in South Africa lined up for Glamorgan in their season-opening defeat by Northamptonshire.

"Everyone's entitled to their own opinions for me personally I know my role here," said Ingram.

"I'm really keen on that and that is to come and develop young Welsh players."

Ingram was joined by Jacques Rudolph, Marchant de Lange, Chris Cooke and Craig Meschede in the defeat by Northants, although Rudolph is the only one of the quintet classed as an overseas player under England and Wales Cricket Board rules.

Australia-born bowlers Michael Hogan and Timm van der Gugten did not play, although Brisbane-born opener Nick Selman opened with captain Rudolph.

"We saw three Welsh-born players get hundreds last year, four get new contracts and two furthering their futures with the club," continued Ingram, who appears for Glamorgan as a non-overseas player under the Kolpak ruling.

"So it's tricky topic to speak on but I know my role and I know where I fit into the club for now.

"It's a really proud club, the only Welsh club in the setup and everyone is contributing towards that.

"Everyone's entitled to their opinion but we know what's happening in our club and our shed."

Ahead of Worcestershire's county championship match which starts in Cardiff on Friday, Rhodes had told the Worcester News: "I expect a tough game from Glamorgan but I think some of their inclusions... [are] disappointing.

"Their attack could be an Australian in Michael Hogan, a South African in Marchant de Lange and Craig Meschede who was born in South Africa and raised here.

"Timm van der Gugten is playing on a Dutch passport and there is also Graham Wagg, so it could predominantly be an overseas attack."