Matt Critchley: Derbyshire spinner boosted by Shane Warne & Imran Tahir link-ups

Matt Critchley took 21 wickets for Derbyshire in all competitions in 2016

Derbyshire all-rounder Matt Critchley says learning from spin legend Shane Warne and new team-mate Imran Tahir will make him a better bowler.

The 20-year-old was coached by Warne in September and will play with Tahir, the world's top-ranked Twenty20 and one-day international bowler, from June.

"I feel like I've benefited from it," Critchley told BBC Radio Derby.

"Imran's the number one white-ball bowler in the world so you're stupid if you just brush off whatever he says."

Critchley missed Derbyshire's final game of last season, the nine-wicket defeat by Worcestershire, to attend a spin clinic with Warne at Lord's.

He then spent the winter in Sydney, where he spent time working alongside Warne's former Australia team-mate Stuart MacGill.

"They're not too bad names to learn from," he said. "It was a bit surreal, meeting an icon [Warne] who you've looked up to.

"He just pointed a few things out - I didn't even bowl for half an hour to start with, just spoke spin with him.

"It's good that they're sending me on these things. Hopefully I can keep improving and pay a bit back really."

Critchley, who signed a new four-year contract towards the end of last season, is excited by the challenge posed by the incoming Tahir and Jeevan Mendis, who will be the club's overseas player prior to the South African's arrival.

He said: "I've done a little bit with Imran before. He is very knowledgeable and he's got all those variations to teach me.

"I think it's important for me not to just play second fiddle to them. I'll learn from them when I can but I'm there to take wickets and score runs myself."