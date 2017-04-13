Alastair Cook: Former England Test captain back from injury for Essex

Alastair Cook scored 643 runs at an average of 91.85 in seven first-class matches for Essex last season

Ex-England captain Alastair Cook has been included in Essex's 13-man squad for Friday's County Championship match against Somerset after a hip injury.

The 32-year-old had been made available by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for the county's first three Division One matches.

But he missed the draw with Lancashire due to the problem in his left hip.

On Wednesday, the ECB turned down a request from Nottinghamshire to play England bowler Stuart Broad.

Broad and fellow paceman James Anderson, who is unavailable for Lancashire, will return for the third round of games starting on 21 April.

England do not play a Test until 6 July, but then face seven Tests in just over two months against South Africa and West Indies, before seven more in Australia and New Zealand over the winter.