Angus Robson: Leicestershire agree to let batsman end Grace Road contract early

Angus Robson
Angus Robson is the younger brother of England batsman Sam

Opening batsman Angus Robson has left Leicestershire by mutual consent.

The 25-year-old's contract was not due to expire until the end of this season, but Robson wanted to be released early.

Robson said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicestershire but have decided to take on a new challenge at this stage of my career."

He scored 2,995 first-class runs at an average of 31.52 in 53 appearances, hitting a career-best score of 120 against Essex at Chelmsford in 2015.

Chief executive Wasim Khan said they were "disappointed" to see Robson move on.

He added: "We have a big squad and fully understand that he wants to have an opportunity to start a new cricketing chapter in his life."

Leicestershire lost their opening Division Two County Championship match of the season to East Midlands rivals Nottinghamshire by 10 wickets.

