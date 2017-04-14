Sussex v Kent: Jofra Archer takes career-best figures of 7-67 at Hove

Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer's previous best first-class bowling figures were 4-31
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground (day one):
Sussex 11-1
Kent 304: Dickson 68, Stevens 68, Parnell 51*; Archer 7-67
Sussex 3 pts, Kent 3 pts
Scorecard

Jofra Archer claimed seven wickets as Sussex bowled Kent out for 304 in their County Championship match at Hove.

Archer, 22, took a maiden first-class five-wicket haul in a devastating spell of 7-67 to combine with Ajmal Shahzad (3-91) and dismiss the away side.

Opener Sean Dickson scored a patient 68 before a 123-run stand between Darren Stevens (68) and Wayne Parnell (51 not out) earned Kent a third batting point.

Chris Nash fell lbw to Matt Coles as Sussex reached stumps at 11-1 in reply.

Playing in just his eighth first-class match, fast bowler Archer was outstanding, sending Kent opener Daniel Bell-Drummond's middle stump cart-wheeling and later dismissing Dickson and Adam Rouse in successive balls to expose the middle order at 152-6.

Kent had the partnership of Stevens and Parnell to thank, with the two all-rounders counter-attacking well before Archer returned to clean up the tail.

