Gloucestershire v Leicestershire: Will Tavare and Graeme van Buuren hit fifties for hosts

Graeme van Buuren
Graeme van Buuren scored his first half-century of the season for Gloucestershire
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Brightside Ground (day one):
Gloucestershire 236-4: Van Buuren 79, Tavare 73 not out
Leicestershire: Yet to bat
Glos 1 pt, Leics 1 pt
Graeme van Buuren and Will Tavare hit half-centuries as Gloucestershire took control on day one against Leicestershire at Bristol.

Cameron Bancroft (32) was bowled by Gavin Griffiths and Chris Dent was removed in the same way by Richard Jones as the hosts moved to 74-2.

Van Buuren and Tavare (73no) shared a 127-run third-wicket stand before the former edged Ben Raine behind for 79.

The home side reached 236-4 before bad light brought play to an early end.

Tavare was forced to work hard for his runs, facing 213 balls, and hitting five fours and a six.

