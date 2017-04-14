County Championship: Worcestershire take control against Glamorgan

Worcestershire's John Hastings claimed three wickets on the opening day in Cardiff

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, SSE Swalec (day one): Glamorgan 207: Lloyd 88; Hastings 3-57 Worcestershire 180-4: Kohler-Cadmore 52* Glamorgan 2 pts, Worcestershire 3 pts Scorecard

Worcestershire finished a frantic day's action on 180 for four after hustling Glamorgan out for just 207.

An unbeaten century stand between Tom Kohler-Cadmore (52) and Ben Cox (41) put them on top.

Glamorgan lost eight wickets before lunch before David Lloyd (88) led the tail-end counter-attack.

Australian John Hastings, with three for 57, was the most successful of Worcestershire's five seamers.

Glamorgan teenager Lukas Carey followed his top score of 39 with two wickets as the Welsh side fought back in the second session.

But the aggressive partnership between Kohler-Cadmore and Cox wrested back control in the evening gloom, before bad light and rain halted play.

Glamorgan's David Lloyd told BBC Wales Sport:

"Not one of our best days, the way we started with the bat. Conditions suited the bowlers and from the situation we were in at lunch (105 for eight) we did well to end up with 207.

"Lukas and Hoges (Michael Hogan) batted very well and gave a boost going into the bowling, where we did well until the rain break and then lost our way.

"For me, it's nice to get some runs after a tough week for the team and myself(a pair at Northampton), I had a busy week working on technical stuff and it's paid off so hopefully I can take some more form into the second innings."

Worcestershire director of cricket Steve Rhodes told BBC Hereford & Worcester:

"An intriguing day's cricket, we bowled well and it was a fantastic effort by the two Welsh lads David Lloyd and Lukas Carey in the scheme of things to change the momentum of the game a bit.

"But similarly after losing those two early wickets, Tom Fell and Joe Clarke's partnership (of 79) was outstanding.

"Then even better was the hundred partnership between Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Ben Cox, they've got us out of a hole and I'm really pleased."