Durham v Nottinghamshire: Bowlers on top on first day at the Riverside

Australia seamer James Pattinson has taken 11 wickets in three innings for Nottinghamshire

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Emirates Riverside (day one): Durham 162: Poynter 65; Fletcher 3-23, Ball 3-36, Pattinson 3-43 Nottinghamshire 96-4: Patel 43 not out; Rushworth 2-23 Durham 1 pt, Nottinghamshire 3 pts Scorecard

Nottinghamshire's bowlers dominated on the first day at the Riverside before Durham fought back with the ball.

England seamer Jake Ball, Luke Fletcher and James Pattinson all took three wickets as Durham were out for 162.

Stuart Poynter provided the only real resistance, scoring 65 off 59 balls before he was bowled by Fletcher.

17 overs of Notts' reply were lost because of bad light, but Chris Rushworth took two early wickets to help reduce them to 96-4 at stumps.

Durham, playing their first game since being relegated from Division One and docked 48 points over financial issues, could have been in far worse position had it not been for Poynter's second first-class half-century.

The Ireland international struck 12 fours in his innings to put pressure on the Notts attack, with his 52-run last-wicket partnership alongside Rushworth giving his side hope of getting back in contention on day two.