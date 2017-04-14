Derbyshire v Northants: Gary Wilson top scores on debut on even first day

Ben Sanderson
Ben Sanderson dismissed both Derbyshire openers, Luis Reece and Billy Godleman, who put on 62 for the opening wicket
Specsavers County Championship Division Two, 3aaa County Ground (day one):
Derbyshire 219-6: Wilson 72, Buck 3-54
Northamptonshire: Yet to bat
Derbyshire 1 pts, Northants 2 pts
Scorecard

A half-century on debut from Gary Wilson helped Derbyshire reach 219-6 against Northants before rain ended day one early at the County Ground.

Wilson hit 72 before he was out lbw to seamer Nathan Buck - who ended with 3-54 - seven balls before the close.

All of the hosts' dismissed batsmen made double figures but Ben Sanderson took two wickets and Rory Kleinveldt one.

Alex Hughes and Jeevan Mendis were not out at stumps with 71 overs bowled.

