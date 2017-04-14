Surrey v Lancashire: Jordan Clark hits maiden century in Lancashire recovery

Jordan Clark and Shivnarine Chanderpaul came together with the score 122-6

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day one): Surrey: Yet to bat Lancashire 294-6: Clark 108*, Footitt 3-90 Surrey 2 pts, Lancashire 2 pts Scorecard

Jordan Clark's maiden first-class century helped Lancashire recover from 67-5 to reach 294-6 at the end of day one against Surrey at The Oval.

Mark Footitt took 3-52 as the visitors lost five wickets before lunch while Sam Curran dismissed England opener Haseeb Hameed for a second-ball duck.

But Clark's 108 not out from 133 balls and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's steady 85 not out rebuilt the visitor's innings.

Clark reached his century with a huge pulled six shortly before the close.

Retired West Indies international Chanderpaul put on 55 with Ryan McLaren, calming the innings after the early wickets, before the 42-year-old was joined by Clark when Gareth Batty dismissed McLaren.

The pair then shared an unbeaten partnership of 172 with Clark - batting at eight in the order - soon overtaking Chanderpaul's score, beating him to his half-century.

The game was halted due to bad light in the evening session but that did nothing to halt Clark's progress.

In total the 26-year-old - whose previous high score was 84 not out - hit 17 fours and three sixes in his innings.

The change in fortunes for Lancashire was even more remarkable given they were five wickets down inside 22 overs.

Footitt - who took eight wickets in Surrey's season opener win against Warwickshire - dismissed opener Alex Davies, Lancashire's stand-in captain Liam Livingstone and Dane Vilas while Sam and Tom Curran took a wicket apiece in the early flurry.

Lancashire all-rounder Jordan Clark told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It's an unbelievable feeling for me. It's put us in a position where we can dig in a bit more tomorrow and hopefully put the team in a good position.

"It looked quite tough early on against the new ball but when I came in the pitch had flattened out a little bit.

"Tomorrow the new ball is around the corner, so we've still got a lot of work to do."