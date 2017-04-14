Surrey v Lancashire: Jordan Clark hits maiden century in Lancashire recovery
|Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day one):
|Surrey: Yet to bat
|Lancashire 294-6: Clark 108*, Footitt 3-90
|Surrey 2 pts, Lancashire 2 pts
Jordan Clark's maiden first-class century helped Lancashire recover from 67-5 to reach 294-6 at the end of day one against Surrey at The Oval.
Mark Footitt took 3-52 as the visitors lost five wickets before lunch while Sam Curran dismissed England opener Haseeb Hameed for a second-ball duck.
But Clark's 108 not out from 133 balls and Shivnarine Chanderpaul's steady 85 not out rebuilt the visitor's innings.
Clark reached his century with a huge pulled six shortly before the close.
Retired West Indies international Chanderpaul put on 55 with Ryan McLaren, calming the innings after the early wickets, before the 42-year-old was joined by Clark when Gareth Batty dismissed McLaren.
The pair then shared an unbeaten partnership of 172 with Clark - batting at eight in the order - soon overtaking Chanderpaul's score, beating him to his half-century.
The game was halted due to bad light in the evening session but that did nothing to halt Clark's progress.
In total the 26-year-old - whose previous high score was 84 not out - hit 17 fours and three sixes in his innings.
The change in fortunes for Lancashire was even more remarkable given they were five wickets down inside 22 overs.
Footitt - who took eight wickets in Surrey's season opener win against Warwickshire - dismissed opener Alex Davies, Lancashire's stand-in captain Liam Livingstone and Dane Vilas while Sam and Tom Curran took a wicket apiece in the early flurry.
Lancashire all-rounder Jordan Clark told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"It's an unbelievable feeling for me. It's put us in a position where we can dig in a bit more tomorrow and hopefully put the team in a good position.
"It looked quite tough early on against the new ball but when I came in the pitch had flattened out a little bit.
"Tomorrow the new ball is around the corner, so we've still got a lot of work to do."