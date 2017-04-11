Alex Davies: Lancashire wicketkeeper's relief at first ton after long-term injury

Alex Davies is a former England Under-19 international

Lancashire wicketkeeper Alex Davies says his maiden first-class century was reward for his hard work during the winter after a long-term injury.

The 22-year-old scored an unbeaten 140 as the Red Rose drew their opening County Championship match at Essex.

He had spent 11 months out of the game with a knee problem that required an operation last season.

"There were a couple of dark moments during that time," Davies told BBC Radio Lancashire.

"You have to stay positive and have belief in your own ability, belief that you will get back fit and you will get back playing.

"It was tough to watch Lancashire last season and see people move ahead of me, but I had that belief deep down.

"This (first century) was really amazing and it's good to get it off my back really. I've had a lot of chances in the past and not quite got over the line."