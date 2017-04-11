Dan Lawrence: Essex 'cannot celebrate draw' against Lancashire

Dan Lawrence batted for 333 balls and more than seven hours to save the game for Essex

Essex's Dan Lawrence has said it is "important we do not celebrate" the Division One draw against Lancashire.

Teenager Lawrence hit 141, sharing two century stands, as he batted all day to earn newly-promoted Essex a draw.

"We had a really tough first three days and it took a lot of character from a lot of the boys to fight through and get a draw," said 19-year-old Lawrence.

"Obviously it's personally very satisfying but we look to push on and win next week (against Somerset)."

Set an improbable 478 to win, Essex resumed on the final day 89-2 hoping to save the game against a Lancashire side which included England international James Anderson in their bowling attack.

Lawrence extended his overnight partnership with Tom Westley to 135 before adding a further 102 with Ryan ten Doeschate as Essex reached 316-6 to earn eight points in their first game since promotion.

He continued: "It's nice to know that we're not going to fall down whenever someone puts a lot pressure on us, which a lot of teams did last year.

"It's something we're going to stick to this year and try to thrive in Division One."

Lancashire only briefly thought they might close out victory when three Essex wickets went down in inside eight overs, including Adam Wheater

Lawrence now has five first-class hundreds to his name at the age of 19, and was grateful to his batting partners for their support throughout the final day in Chelmsford.

"They had a fantastic bowling attack so we knew that if myself, Tom or Ryan got out they would lump on lots of pressure," added Lawrence.

"It was important to concentrate throughout the day and I had a lot of help along the way. It was a tough challenge to face James Anderson, but it was a lovely wicket to bat on which made it a tiny bit easier.

"He's an unbelievable bowler, as are the rest of their bowlers, so it's nice to get over the line."