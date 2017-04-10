Sarah Taylor joins England women's training camp in UAE

Sarah Taylor has played 101 one-day internationals for England

Wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has joined England on their training camp in the UAE - her first official involvement with the squad since May 2016.

The 27-year-old took an indefinite break from the game to deal with anxiety problems.

She was initially omitted from the party that is preparing for the World Cup in England, but has now travelled with the other 24 members of the squad.

England will play two intra-squad games and three matches against Ireland.

Taylor, regarded as one of the world's best batters and the first woman to play first-grade men's cricket in Australia, had her central contract renewed in December with the aim of being fit for the World Cup.

She was left out of the training squad announced in March, with no timescale placed on her return.

But coach Mark Robinson said on Monday: "Sarah Taylor is going really well at the moment and is back in training.

"Her return is a graduated one which is being regularly reviewed as she hopefully works herself back to full fitness. Her goal is still to give herself the best chance of being able to play in the World Cup."

Former Lancashire all-rounder Tom Smith, who was forced to retire in January at the age of 31, has joined Robinson's staff for the training camp.