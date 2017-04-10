Liam Plunkett: Yorkshire give England fast bowler one-year contract extension

Liam Plunkett has taken 445 first-class wickets in 152 matches

Yorkshire paceman Liam Plunkett has signed a one-year contract extension with the Headingley side until 2018.

The 32-year-old England bowler, who joined Yorkshire in 2012, has taken 41 wickets in 13 Tests for his country.

The former Durham man has also taken 73 wickets in 49 one-day internationals and 13 in 11 T20 internationals.

"I love Yorkshire, the surrounding area and the passion the people here have for cricket," he told the club's official website.

"I've got a bit of a niggle at the moment, but hopefully I'll be back fighting fit in the next couple of weeks and I'm very much looking forward to putting the whites back on and getting back out there for Yorkshire."

Yorkshire, who won the County Championship title in 2014 and 2015, finished third in Division One last season and lost their opening game of the 2017 campaign at home to Hampshire on Sunday.