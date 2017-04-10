Wayne Parnell: South Africa pace bowler re-signs for Kent

Wayne Parnell has made 105 appearances for South Africa in all formats

Kent have re-signed South Africa left-arm seamer Wayne Parnell as an overseas player on a short-term deal.

Parnell will be eligible to play in the County Championship and One-Day Cup until he is recalled by the Proteas.

The 27-year-old, also a capable lower-order batsman, took 26 wickets in all formats in two spells with Kent in the 2009 season.

South Africa's next fixture is against England on 24 May at Headingley in the first of three one-day internationals.

"I really enjoyed my time at Kent in 2009 when we won Division Two and reached the T20 Finals Day," Parnell told the club's official website.

"I learned a lot from the experience and I hope to help the side continue their strong start in the County Championship and get off to a flyer in the One-Day Cup."

Kent thrashed Gloucestershire by 334 runs in their opening Championship match of the season and are next in four-day action against Sussex at Hove, starting on 14 April.