Craig White: Hampshire coach 'over the moon' after beating Yorkshire

Fidel Edwards (right) was among the bowlers who helped Hampshire fightback against Yorkshire

Head coach Craig White described Hampshire's victory over Yorkshire as "one of the best games of cricket he'd ever been involved in".

Hampshire chased down 320 to complete a four-wicket County Championship win at Headingley with a day to spare.

"I'm absolutely over the moon," White told BBC Radio Solent.

"To fight back from the position we were in after day one is an absolutely unbelievable effort and a credit to the boys in the dressing room."

Victory over White's former county for Hampshire, who were reprieved from relegation to Division Two last season, looked all the more unlikely after they conceded a first-innings deficit of 132 runs.

But a bowling fightback on the second day to dismiss Yorkshire for just 187 in their second innings left them 320 to win with more than two days remaining.

"We dragged our way back into a winning position," White said. "We believed that was a very gettable total and just a couple of partnerships with someone making 100 would get us there."

While only opener Jimmy Adams (72) passed 50 in Hampshire's chase, contributions throughout ensured they chipped away at the target.

Rilee Rossouw (47), who joined on a Kolpak deal from South Africa in the winter, was among those who laid the foundations.

"It was an unbelievable day of cricket to see us pull it over the line," the left-hander said. "Everyone played a massive part in this victory.

"It's a really phenomenal and special win for us and it's now a benchmark we've set to carry on throughout the season."