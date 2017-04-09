Yorkshire v Hampshire: Hants complete remarkable run-chase to win

Hampshire opener Jimmy Adams hit a 72nd first-class half century

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Headingley: Yorkshire 273 & 187: Ballance 55, Hodd 54 not out; Abbott 7-41 Hampshire 141 & 321-6: Adams 72, Vince 44; Bresnan 3-73 Yorkshire 5 pts, Hampshire 19 pts Hampshire won by four wickets Scorecard

Hampshire chased a target of 320 on day three to complete a remarkable County Championship win at Yorkshire.

Resuming on 10-0, the away side began well, Michael Carberry (41), Jimmy Adams (72) and James Vince (44) all contributing to take them to 176-3.

Further runs from Rilee Rossouw (47) and Liam Dawson (37) edged them closer to their target.

Tim Bresnan (3-73) struck to give hope, but Lewis McManus (30 not out) and Gareth Berg (33 not out) saw them home.

Having collapsed to 75-8 in the first innings, a target of 320 - the largest total of the match - appeared a difficult ask, but Hampshire's openers made the most of some fortune to give their side a strong start.

Adams was dropped by Adam Lyth at second slip on 11, while Peter Handscomb was guilty of spilling Carberry in the gully when the opener had scored just six runs.

Carberry was eventually caught at long leg by Steven Patterson off Ben Coad's bowling and Adams was trapped lbw by Azeem Rafiq's first ball before Vince became Coad's second victim, offering a low return catch.

Bresnan had Sean Ervine caught behind, and while Rossouw and Dawson put on a partnership of 57, both were dismissed by the Yorkshire seamer - Rossouw caught by Andrew Hodd and Dawson by a diving Bresnan.

Hampshire rallied with a crucial stand of 58 between 22-year-old McManus and Berg, whose six off Coad assured victory for former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Craig White's side against his old club.

It is a fine start to the 2017 campaign for Hampshire, who finished eighth last season and only avoided relegation from Division One due to Durham's demotion for financial troubles.

Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It was a good game of cricket for the neutral, wasn't it? But it's disappointing to be on the wrong end of it because I felt we had opportunities to win.

"We could have put the game to bed on Saturday afternoon. I didn't think it was a 180-odd all out pitch. We could have applied ourselves a little bit better.

"If we'd have got 220-250 and they'd have been chasing 400, it's a different game. Also, a couple of catches went down, and it's a different game at 20-2. But fair play to Hampshire, it was a good chase. Not many teams come here and chase over 300 in the fourth innings."

Hampshire coach Craig White told BBC Radio Solent:

"That was a great win. You don't win many games being 58-5 in the first innings. To claw it back and come out of that situation with a victory is pretty special, so I'm proud of the lads.

"Every win's special, but this one perhaps a little more so. Everyone was so determined. It wasn't an easy pitch. There was a little bit in it. So the way the boys worked hard and got stuck in was outstanding.

"We've had a great start, but we know in two weeks when Yorkshire come down to Hampshire, they will be like wounded animals. They will come at us hard. So we need to prepare ourselves for that."