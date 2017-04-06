Indian Premier League: Steve Smith guides Pune to victory over Mumbai

Ben Stokes playing for Pune
England all-rounder Ben Stokes became the Indian Premier League's most expensive foreign player when Rising Pune Supergiants bought him for £1.7m.
Indian Premier League, Pune
Mumbai Indians 184-8 (20 overs): Buttler 38 (19), Pandya 35 (15), Rana 34 (28); Tahir 3-28
Rising Pune Supergiants 187-3 (19.5 overs): Smith 84* (54), Rahane 60 (34), Stokes 21 (14)
Rising Pune Supergiants won by seven wickets
Scorecard

Australia captain Steve Smith hit an unbeaten 84 to guide Rising Pune Supergiants to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Smith's team-mate, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, contributed 21 in their 187-3.

Stokes' compatriot Jos Buttler top scored for Mumbai and hit three sixes in a quick-fire 38 off 19 balls.

But their 184-8 was overtaken with a ball to go by Smith and MS Dhoni (12).

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired