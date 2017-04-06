Indian Premier League: Steve Smith guides Pune to victory over Mumbai
-
- From the section Cricket
|Indian Premier League, Pune
|Mumbai Indians 184-8 (20 overs): Buttler 38 (19), Pandya 35 (15), Rana 34 (28); Tahir 3-28
|Rising Pune Supergiants 187-3 (19.5 overs): Smith 84* (54), Rahane 60 (34), Stokes 21 (14)
|Rising Pune Supergiants won by seven wickets
|Scorecard
Australia captain Steve Smith hit an unbeaten 84 to guide Rising Pune Supergiants to a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
Smith's team-mate, England all-rounder Ben Stokes, contributed 21 in their 187-3.
Stokes' compatriot Jos Buttler top scored for Mumbai and hit three sixes in a quick-fire 38 off 19 balls.
But their 184-8 was overtaken with a ball to go by Smith and MS Dhoni (12).