BBC Sport - Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire target promotion

Moores targets instant Notts return

Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire are all expecting to challenge for promotion from Division Two of the County Championship this season.

East Midlands Today caught up with respective bosses Peter Moores, Pierre de Bruyn and Kim Barnett prior to the start of the new campaign, which gets under way on Friday.

Top videos

Video

Moores targets instant Notts return

Video

Why Sergio's Masters win was so special

  • From the section Golf
Video

The best shots from the 2017 Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

Carney finishes off great Salford move

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Wenger 'not in mood' to discuss future

Video

Crystal Palace fear nobody - Allardyce

Video

No player coup at Leicester - Ranieri

Video

The moment Sergio Garcia won the Masters

  • From the section Golf
Video

MOTD3: Does Lukaku need to work harder?

Audio

Wade's Got Talent, Super Rugby and the Sugar Daddies

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

The English coach who won the World Cup

Audio

I Need A Hero

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Easter Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired