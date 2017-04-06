BBC Sport - Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire target promotion
Moores targets instant Notts return
- From the section Counties
Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire are all expecting to challenge for promotion from Division Two of the County Championship this season.
East Midlands Today caught up with respective bosses Peter Moores, Pierre de Bruyn and Kim Barnett prior to the start of the new campaign, which gets under way on Friday.
