BBC Sport - Hampshire: Craig White excited to face former county Yorkshire first up

White excited at Hampshire challenge

Hampshire head coach Craig White believes a meeting with his former county Yorkshire at the start of the new County Championship season should hold no fears.

Former England all-rounder White, 47, was appointed head coach in November and hopes to keep Hampshire in the top flight of the Championship in 2017.

Hampshire face Yorkshire home and away in the opening three rounds, as well as defending champions Middlesex at home, in a testing start to their campaign.

