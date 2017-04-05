Alastair Cook: Joe Root will take time to get used to England captaincy

Joe Root will take time to get used to the England captaincy because "nothing can prepare you" for the role, says his predecessor Alastair Cook.

Cook resigned as England captain in February, with Root taking over for this summer's home series against South Africa and the West Indies.

"It is a big role, but an exciting one. Joe will find his feet," 32-year-old Cook told BBC Look East on Wednesday.

"He will find his way, it will probably take him a while to get used to it."

Essex batsman Cook led his country to Ashes victories in 2013 and 2015 during a record 59 matches in charge.

He is England's highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 11,057, while his 140 Test appearances and 30 centuries are also England records.

"I am looking forward to working with Joe in a different way.

"I think a couple of moments will be slightly strange in that first test match week but it won't be any different in the long run.

"Hopefully I can help him, and the most important thing is England winning.

"I don't think anything can prepare you for the England captaincy but he will find his feet. He is a very good player, has a very good cricket brain and has got the respect of the dressing room."

26-year-old Root made his debut for England in the 2012 Test series in India

Cook has been ruled out of Essex's opening County Championship game against Lancashire on Friday with a hip injury.

But he still holds ambitions of playing under Root during the next Ashes series at the end of the year.

"I have still got a few games left in me. I'm 32 years old but hopefully I can carry on scoring runs for England.

"It is a different phase of my career after being captain but I love playing for England. I hope to score enough runs to get on that plane for the Ashes tour."

And last month Root confirmed that having Alastair Cook in the side was integral to both his and the team's future success.

He told BBC Sport: "If I feel I need help he'll be more than willing, but he'll also let me do it my own way."