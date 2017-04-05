Wisden: Ben Duckett, Chris Woakes and Toby Roland-Jones among Cricketers of the Year

Roland-Jones (left) Woakes (centre) and Duckett (right) were among the five cricketers honoured

English trio Ben Duckett, Chris Woakes and Toby Roland-Jones have been named among Wisden's Cricketers of the Year.

Pakistan's 42-year-old Test captain Misbah-ul-Haq and 40-year-old batsman Younis Khan complete the list.

India captain Virat Kohli, 28, was named leading cricketer in the world, while Australia's Ellyse Perry, 26, was the world's leading women's cricketer.

The coveted awards, which began in 1889, are a central feature of the annual Wisden Cricketers' Almanack.

Its editor said 2016 was the year Woakes, 28, "announced himself as an international-class all-rounder".

They praised the 26 wickets the Warwickshire player took over last summer's four Tests against Pakistan, and the unbeaten 95 he scored in a one-day international against Sri Lanka at Trent Bridge in June.

Northamptonshire batsman Duckett, 22, was singled out for his "remarkable" run total of 2,706 across all formats of the game last year.

"As much as anyone, he epitomised English cricket's new breed of 360-degree batsmanship," it was added.

Roland-Jones, 29, who was called up to England's Test squad for the first time in July, picked up a hat-trick for Middlesex as they secured a first County Championship title in 23 years in September.

Wisden editor Lawrence Booth described the feat as "the highlight of the domestic summer".

Younis' "classy" 218 in Pakistan's final Test against England at The Oval was "a reminder that his struggles earlier in the series had been a blip rather than part of a decline", Booth wrote.

Misbah's celebratory press-ups after an unbeaten century in the first Test at Lord's were described as "one of the motifs of the year".

Australia all-rounder Perry "seemed to be operating on another level" over a year in which she averaged 81 with the bat in one-day internationals, taking her record between 2014 and 2016 to 17 half-centuries in 23 innings.

And India captain Kohli's in Mumbai confirmed him as "the spiritual successor to Sachin Tendulkar".