City-based Twenty20 tournament moves a step closer as ECB reveals more details

English cricket's new eight-team, city-based Twenty20 tournament moved a step closer on Monday as further details were revealed.

The newly created tournament is proposed to begin in 2020.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said it can rival the Indian Premier League and is "not a gamble" for the counties.

"What we are doing here is future-proofing county cricket," Harrison told BBC sports editor Dan Roan.

"I don't think it's so much a gamble, I think it's about looking into the future and saying what do we want our business and our game to look like."

A referendum is expected to be dispatched on Tuesday inviting stakeholders to sanction a tournament including eight teams, rather than the 18 first-class counties.

What is changing?

On Monday, the ECB presented a detailed overview of its proposals for a new Twenty20 competition to its 41 members. These included:

Eight new teams playing 36 games over a 38-day summer window, with four home games per team

All games televised, with significant free-to-air exposure

No scheduling overlap with the existing T20 Blast competition

An Indian Premier League-style play-off system to give more incentive for finishing higher up the league

A players' draft, with squads of 15 including three overseas players

Counties guaranteed £1.3m

Why does the ECB want to change?

It says cricket has the chance to be part of "mainstream conversation" and believes the new competition can make the sport "relevant to a whole new audience".

Following a period of consultation including more than 10,000 interviews, the ECB decided on three key principles:

To have a major positive impact on driving participation

To focus on recruiting the next generation of fans, in particular promoting attendance to a diverse, young, family audience

To ensure complete differentiation from existing cricket tournaments to protect and support the future of the county game

"What we absolutely need to do, is start appealing to a younger audience," said Harrison.

"We know that by doing things differently, by building new teams, we can be relevant to a whole new audience and bring this very diverse, multicultural Britain in to our stadiums in a way perhaps we haven't been successful in doing."

Is this the end of county cricket?

This will be the first time in the history of domestic cricket that first-class counties are not represented, hence the need for a change to the ECB's articles and constitutions.

It was confirmed on Monday that all 18 clubs have signed "media rights deeds" to allow the governing body to include the new Twenty20 in their forthcoming broadcast portfolio.

Asked if the move to a city-based format signalled the end of the county system, Harrison said: "Not at all. I think what we are doing here is future-proofing county cricket.

"Cricket has been a sport which has always had the ability to evolve and change where it's needed to, and its shown itself to be incredibly adaptable.

"We are the sport which came up with short formats through T20, and other sports have been trying to find the T20 equivalent of their own.

"So we have demonstrated we are capable of it, we've got the format, we now just need to create the competition which enables these new fans to get involved.

"It's a hugely exciting moment."