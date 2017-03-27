Shaun Tait: Former Australia pace bowler retires from cricket

Shaun Tait
Shaun Tait played for Glamorgan in last summer's T20 Blast

Former Australia international Shaun Tait has retired from cricket.

The 34-year-old pace bowler played three Tests - two against England in the 2005 Ashes - but has plied his trade exclusively in Twenty20 for the past couple of seasons.

He has suffered a number of injuries in his career, including a chronic elbow problem that has prompted his decision to end his career.

"I wanted to play a couple more years," Tait told Cricket Australia.

"The elbow has pretty much gone off a cliff now, it's done and dusted. I'm 34 years old and I suppose when you're not contributing on the field as much as you'd like to, it's time to finish up.

"The game's getting quicker and better and I'm getting slower and a bit older. It's that simple."

Tait was a key player as Australia lifted their third successive World Cup in 2007, finishing as the second joint-highest wicket-taker with 23, while 11 of his 35 one-day appearances came in this tournament.

He also featured in 21 T20 internationals, most recently in a couple of matches against India in January 2016.

He represented Glamorgan in last summer's T20 Blast and was most recently at the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired