Shaun Tait: Former Australia pace bowler retires from cricket

Shaun Tait played for Glamorgan in last summer's T20 Blast

Former Australia international Shaun Tait has retired from cricket.

The 34-year-old pace bowler played three Tests - two against England in the 2005 Ashes - but has plied his trade exclusively in Twenty20 for the past couple of seasons.

He has suffered a number of injuries in his career, including a chronic elbow problem that has prompted his decision to end his career.

"I wanted to play a couple more years," Tait told Cricket Australia.

"The elbow has pretty much gone off a cliff now, it's done and dusted. I'm 34 years old and I suppose when you're not contributing on the field as much as you'd like to, it's time to finish up.

"The game's getting quicker and better and I'm getting slower and a bit older. It's that simple."

Tait was a key player as Australia lifted their third successive World Cup in 2007, finishing as the second joint-highest wicket-taker with 23, while 11 of his 35 one-day appearances came in this tournament.

He also featured in 21 T20 internationals, most recently in a couple of matches against India in January 2016.

He represented Glamorgan in last summer's T20 Blast and was most recently at the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League.